Students at LSU dance for charity & urge fans to help them beat Bama

BATON ROUGE – Studies show that dancing is good for the heart and mind. And in the case of a group of LSU students, it's also helping to save lives.

Dance Marathon at LSU is the university's largest charitable student helmed organization. This year, the dancing students are continuing their efforts to support children who've received treatment at the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

This year, Dance Marathon at LSU's year-round fundraising efforts culminate in a 20-hour dance marathon as the organization reboots its annual face-off with their friendly rival, the University of Alabama Dance Marathon Association.

For the fifth year in a row, the two organizations are using the week before the big LSU-Bama game to step up their fundraising efforts and compete to see which dance team will bring in the most bucks. In the past five years, the joint competition raised $267, 708.06 for their community's respective children’s hospitals. They've also earned a national collaboration award from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Dance Marathon LSU is inviting the LSU community to help beat the Tide off the field for OLOL Hospital's 'Miracle Kids' and improve its 4-1 record to 5-1 by raising more than Alabama’s Dance Marathon.

Donations will be counted through noon Saturday, and the association that's garnered the most in fundraising will be announced before the game kicks off Saturday afternoon.

We love receiving support from the Baton Rouge and LSU communities! Thank y'all for being dedicated to the betterment of the Baton Rouge community and helping us raise awareness and funds #FTK at @TheLakeHealth! #BeatBamaWeek2019 #FightFTK #FightForTheKids https://t.co/BmYExsGrZT — DM at LSU (@DMatLSU) November 6, 2019

In six years, Dance Marathon at LSU has raised an impressive $1,188,685.14 towards the construction of the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.