Students at LSU College of Engineering create innovations for the disabled

BATON ROUGE - Graduating seniors from LSU's College of Engineering recently completed their final projects, and one project gave a student with disabilities the chance to do something he couldn't before.

William Bradford is an eighteen-year-old with cerebral palsy. His disability hasn't stopped his creativity—Bradford has loved art for a long time.

Now, he has the opportunity to take his creativity to new levels; thanks to a team of four engineering students, he can now paint on canvas without assistance.

Through a blend of mechanical and computer technologies, the 'Art-Eaux-Matic' uses a remote control system, allowing him to control colors and brush strokes through movements of his head.

Partnered with St. Lillian Academy, the LSU Engineering Program has developed a number of innovations for the disabled.

For more details on the projects, you can visit the department's website.