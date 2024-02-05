63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Students at Brusly High School sent home after reported bomb threat; officials give all clear

3 hours 57 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2024 Feb 5, 2024 February 05, 2024 10:15 AM February 05, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BRUSLY - Students at Brusly High School were dismissed early Monday morning after a reported bomb threat at the school. 

Students were moved to the football field while law enforcement investigated the campus following the threat. They were advised to leave anything left inside to be picked up Tuesday. All after-school activities were canceled. 

Law enforcement advised the campus was all clear as of 11:30 a.m.. Classes were scheduled to resume Tuesday. 

Trending News

An ongoing investigation was taking place as to the source of the threat.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days