Charges upgraded for man accused of killing crossing guard after investigators find prior DWI arrest

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man accused of killing a Denham Springs crossing guard with his truck while driving drunk was previously arrested for driving while intoxicated in another parish, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Darren Goudeau, 64, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly hit crossing guard Katy Wells outside Gray's Creek Elementary along Hwy. 16. He was booked on charges of vehicular homicide and first-offense DWI.

On Friday, LPSO said it confirmed Goudeau was previously arrested in a neighboring parish for DWI in September 2022. His DWI charge for Thursday's crash was subsequently upgraded to a second-offense charge.

Wells worked for Livingston Parish schools and the sheriff's office for 40 years, and was most recently a crossing guard for Gray's Creek Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary. Members of the community left flowers and balloons overnight at a makeshift memorial near the site of the crash.