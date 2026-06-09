Police investigating shots fired near Baker High School; district says no one was hurt

BAKER — The Baker Police Department is investigating after reports of shots being fired near Baker High School's football stadium.

The City of Baker School System said the Monday morning incident originated off the school's campus, but noted it happened during the football team's practice. A representative from Helix Community Schools told WBRZ that the incident involved one or two individuals who are not part of the team.

Police Chief Carl Dunn added that several shots were reported around 6:40 a.m.

"We are grateful that no students or staff members suffered serious injuries," school district officials said.

The school system said they are working closely with the police to investigate the situation, with Helix noting that one person was apprehended.