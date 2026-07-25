'I couldn't be too black:' Former LSU safety Ryan Clark talks about being let go by ESPN

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU football safety Ryan Clark spoke on his podcast, The Pivot, about being let go by ESPN this past week.

Clark, who was let go alongside 33-year veteran Karl Ravech, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and NFL insider Tom Pelissero, said he felt as though he needed to adjust to the expectations of executives.

"I couldn’t have no beef. I couldn’t respond to disrespect," Clark said. "I knew for a lack of a better word, I couldn’t be too black. What makes me sad is even in trying to adjust to being more of what certain people wanted, they still fired me."

Clark said he was not laid off alongside other ESPN personalities, saying he was fired. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that an on-air dispute between Clark and Peter Schrager on "Get Up" played a role in Clark being let go; during a debate about the Dallas Cowboys, Clark said Schrager’s perspective on his opinion was "the non-player" in him.

Clark later apologized, and on The Pivot, he said that he and Schrager "don't have an issue."

When asked if he'd change anything about his time at ESPN, Clark said, "It depends on when you ask me."

“When I go home and this kid, you know, from the West Bank is like so accepted in New Orleans now, like I wouldn’t change that. Never. All I ever wanted is to be accepted and wanted. So yeah, I wouldn’t change that.”