Student removed from classroom Friday after bringing airsoft gun to Pointe Coupee high school
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A student was removed from a high school classroom Friday after administration learned they brought an airsoft gun to campus.
The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board said the administration and school resource officer at Livonia High learned before dismissal that an unidentified student had a weapon.
The student was removed from their classroom, as the rest of the school was dismissed for the day. Administrators found the student had an airsoft gun, and they were able to confiscate the weapon "without any struggle or injury," the school board says.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the student is facing further disciplinary action or criminal charges. No more information was released about the incident.
