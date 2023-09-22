Student arrested after social media 'prank' forced lockdown at Ponchatoula High

PONCHATOULA - A student was arrested after making posts on social media claiming there was an explosive planted at Ponchatoula High.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the student, who is a minor, made posts on Snapchat alleging that a live "grenade" had been dropped off at the campus. Students were cleared out of their classrooms Friday morning and moved to the school's football field while deputies assessed the threat.

It was later determined to be a "prank," and students were sent back to class.

The juvenile responsible for the threat faces charges of terrorizing, interference with school operations and false communication of a bomb threat.