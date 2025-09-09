Stuck in a smelly situation; neighbors searching for solution to treatment plant

PRAIRIEVILLE - When Frank and Natalie Benedetto built their dream home just outside the city limits of Prairieville, there wasn't much around them. Within a few years, Eagles Landing subdivision completed its filings and more people moved to the area. With that came a sewage treatment facility servicing the neighborhood.

While the Benedettos have their own septic tank system, they're still being influenced by noise and smell from the structure at the rear of Eagles Landing.

They have a large outdoor patio, a large yard, a growing garden, and a pond.

"But you can't really enjoy it," said Frank Benedetto.

No matter if they're outside or inside, the Benedettos hear a loud buzzing sound coming from the sewage treatment plant. It's accompanied by a horrific smell. For at least seven years, the Benedettos say they've been listening to the noise and smelling sewage coming from the sewage plant that wasn't there when they built their home. They say they've spent a lot of time on the phone making calls, even meeting with people to try to come up with a solution.

While tending to her garden, Natalie Benedetto says she blocks out the sound with headphones, but no flower or herb can block out the smell.

"It makes me want to throw up," she said.

Adjacent to the Benedettos is Tammy Larson. Her home backs up to the sewage treatment plant; it's feet away from her fence and towers over everything.

"It's awful, some days we can't even come out and enjoy the backyard or swim or anything," said Larson.

The noise and smell have become part of their lives. They put up with it, but when it becomes unbearable, they contact Magnolia Water and Central States Water Resources.

"And they do send people out right away, but what they do, we don't know because it doesn't get better," said Larson.

CSWR is contracted to come out three times a week for maintenance at the Eagles Landing wastewater treatment facility.

"It's been a constant thorn in our side, a lot of calls back and forth trying to get some answers and resolution around this," said Frank Benedetto.

Ascension Parish Councilman Todd Varnado says he is aware of the complaints, but says the noise level is in compliance with parish ordinance.

CSWR has not responded to a request for comment.