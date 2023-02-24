Structure collapse reported at construction site along Burbank Drive; no serious injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - No one was seriously hurt after reports of a structure collapse at a construction site Friday.

The incident was first reported before 11 a.m., at a site near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Lee Drive. It's unclear what caused the collapse.

The location is the planned site for Elite Training Academy, a new athletic training facility for high school and college athletes.

This is a developing story.