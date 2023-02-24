84°
Latest Weather Blog
Structure collapse reported at construction site along Burbank Drive; no serious injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - No one was seriously hurt after reports of a structure collapse at a construction site Friday.
The incident was first reported before 11 a.m., at a site near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Lee Drive. It's unclear what caused the collapse.
The location is the planned site for Elite Training Academy, a new athletic training facility for high school and college athletes.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family speaks after officer's indictment in teens' deaths
-
Looking ahead: 225 Fest to hit the streets Saturday
-
Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning
-
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen Feb. 13
-
Garret Graves says he's feeling pressure to run for governor, still won't...
Sports Video
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65