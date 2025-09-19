72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stretch of La. 42 in Galvez closed through early October as crews repair drainage system

2 hours 4 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 6:25 AM September 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GALVEZ — La. 42 will be fully closed between Wirth Evans and Manchac Point roads in Ascension Parish starting Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the closure is happening to allow crews to complete emergency drainage repairs near Galvez Baptist Church. 

The closure will be in place until Oct. 6. 

Drivers will take the following detours to navigate the La. 42 closure: 

Eastbound- La. 42 to La. 44 southbound to La. 933 eastbound before reconnecting to La. 42.
Westbound- La. 42 to La. 933 westbound to La. 44 northbound before reconnecting to La. 42.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days