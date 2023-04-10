Latest Weather Blog
Stretch of I-12 in Livingston Parish reopens after 18-wheeler spill forced shutdown
UPDATE: All portions of I-12 East in Livingston Parish reopened early Saturday morning, according to DOTD.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was also transported to the hospital, according to Livingston Police.
Read the original story below.
WALKER - A crash involving an 18-wheeler forced law enforcement to shut down a portion of I-12 East in Livingston Parish late Friday night.
The closure started around 8:30 p.m., when authorities closed off I-12 East at the Satsuma exit. Within the hour the closure was extended, shutting down the eastbound side of the interstate starting at the Walker South Road exit.
Video showed the truck on its side and what appeared to be steel beams spilled onto the roadway.
WBRZ has not received word of any major injuries.
As of around 10 p.m., it's unclear how long the interstate would remain closed.
