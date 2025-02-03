78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stretch of Byng Street in Albany closed for estimated week-long maintenance

1 hour 16 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2025 Feb 3, 2025 February 03, 2025 11:15 AM February 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ALBANY — A stretch of Byng Street in Albany will be closed for about a week for maintenance.

Albany Police said Monday that the road will be closed between La. 43 and Bartich Street.

"Please be cautious of maintenance workers in that area," police said.

WBRZ has reached out to the department about the exact reason the road is closing and will update this story when that information is available.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days