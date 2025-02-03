80°
Stretch of Byng Street in Albany closed for estimated week-long maintenance
ALBANY — A stretch of Byng Street in Albany will be closed for about a week for maintenance.
Albany Police said Monday that the road will be closed between La. 43 and Bartich Street.
"Please be cautious of maintenance workers in that area," police said.
WBRZ has reached out to the department about the exact reason the road is closing and will update this story when that information is available.
