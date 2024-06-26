Latest Weather Blog
Strange cloud feature spotted in Livingston Parish on Wednesday
WALKER - As thunderstorms grew tall across the capital area Wednesday afternoon, Sawyer Delatte captured a neat-looking feature to the northeast of Walker.
Courtesy: Sawyer Delatte
Above the towering thunderstorm cloud, otherwise known as a cumulonimbus cloud, there are several umbrella-like layers on top of each other. These are known as pileus clouds, or a cap cloud.
Thunderstorms are kept alive by rising currents of warm, moist air - an updraft. As updrafts surge upward, they push on the air above it. Pileus clouds form when that "push" is quick enough where the overlying air rapidly cools and forms a cloud.
While not uncommon, they tend to be short-lived which can make them difficult to spot.
See weather happening in your neighborhood? The Storm Station would love to see your photos and video.
