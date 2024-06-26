Strange cloud feature spotted in Livingston Parish on Wednesday

WALKER - As thunderstorms grew tall across the capital area Wednesday afternoon, Sawyer Delatte captured a neat-looking feature to the northeast of Walker.

Courtesy: Sawyer Delatte

Above the towering thunderstorm cloud, otherwise known as a cumulonimbus cloud, there are several umbrella-like layers on top of each other. These are known as pileus clouds, or a cap cloud.

Thunderstorms are kept alive by rising currents of warm, moist air - an updraft. As updrafts surge upward, they push on the air above it. Pileus clouds form when that "push" is quick enough where the overlying air rapidly cools and forms a cloud.

While not uncommon, they tend to be short-lived which can make them difficult to spot.

See weather happening in your neighborhood? The Storm Station would love to see your photos and video. Email them to weather@wbrz.com or submit via the Storm Station Weather App. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.