Story 2 Tell: The Frame Shop in Morgan City
MORGAN CITY - Deborah Price has a talent for putting the perfect frame on life.
Price owns her family business, The Frame Shop, in Morgan City. She says it's a one-woman operation.
"I do everything. I am the designer, I am the frame builder, I go back there, and I cut the frame, I join it, I put it together.”
It wasn't always that way. Deborah’s story starts at an early age as she grew up in the business.
"You know, when you’re a little kid and you learn how to use your fingers and dexterity moves and things like that. This is how we did it with a nail, a hammer, and a pounding on the thumb," Price said.
She didn’t picture herself taking over the family business, but after her parents retired, she felt it was her calling to return.
“I was like most kids in a small town and I was ready to get away and go do something else but just thinking about coming back home and the shop not being here and home wouldn’t be the same without The Frame Shop."
The shop is special to her and to her customers, too.
"I have a part in somebody’s story of their family.. because if you bring something in to be custom framed, it’s something that means something to you,” she said. "That person trusts me to handle that piece in the best way possible so that it will last into the next generation or even the generation after that."
In Morgan City, Deborah Price proves that sometimes, the best way to preserve life’s moments is to frame them.
