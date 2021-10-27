79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storm-related school closures

1 hour 33 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, October 27 2021 Oct 27, 2021 October 27, 2021 9:43 AM October 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Ahead of a Wednesday afternoon/evening storm expected to bring severe weather to the WBRZ viewing area, a number of schools are closing. 

Please check back regularly; we'll update this list as more schools announce closures. 

*************************

Schools closing early Wednesday, October 27 due to potentially hazardous weather conditions:

West Baton Rouge

No closure announcements at this time

Trending News

Iberville 

No closure announcements at this time

East Baton Rouge

- All public schools in Zachary will dismiss early Wednesday.

NMS/ZHS-11:15 AM
CME/ ZES -12:15 PM
RPES - 1:00 PM
NES/ZELC 1:15 PM

Additionally, all afternoon activities for Zachary schools are canceled, and there will be no extended day.

Private Schools/Charter Schools 

- Impact Charter School (dismissal at 1 p.m.)

- St. Joseph's Academy (to close at 1:33 p.m.)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days