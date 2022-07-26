83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Storm knocks down tree, powerlines on Alliquipa Street

Tuesday, July 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - As a storm passed through Baton Rouge on Tuesday afternoon, a large tree and several utility poles were knocked down on Alliquipa Street. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on scene with Entergy and tree removal crews to un-block the road and restore power to 50 customers in the area. 

According to Entergy's outage map, the estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m. 

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported and are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

