Storm knocks down tree, powerlines on Alliquipa Street

BATON ROUGE - As a storm passed through Baton Rouge on Tuesday afternoon, a large tree and several utility poles were knocked down on Alliquipa Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on scene with Entergy and tree removal crews to un-block the road and restore power to 50 customers in the area.

According to Entergy's outage map, the estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported and are asking drivers to avoid the area.