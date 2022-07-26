83°
Latest Weather Blog
Storm knocks down tree, powerlines on Alliquipa Street
BATON ROUGE - As a storm passed through Baton Rouge on Tuesday afternoon, a large tree and several utility poles were knocked down on Alliquipa Street.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on scene with Entergy and tree removal crews to un-block the road and restore power to 50 customers in the area.
According to Entergy's outage map, the estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m.
Trending News
Fire officials said no injuries have been reported and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local neighborhood arts project reviving what many schools continue to lose
-
School supplies seeing an increase in price as students and teachers head...
-
Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets, plans to...
-
Entergy attempts to explain high bill costs during Gonzales council meeting
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue