Stopped vehicle on I-12 causes multiple crashes leading to death of 24-year-old Sunday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - State police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 that left a 24-year-old from Baton Rouge dead early Sunday morning.

LSP said the crash happened on I-12 near the Amite River Bridge. For reasons still under investigation, a Toyota driven by 25-year-old Prestin Pleasant was stopped in the left eastbound lane shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

A Nissan traveling eastbound veered out of the way of the Toyota, hit a guardrail, and veered back into the roadway. When the Nissan reentered the Interstate, state police say "several other collisions occurred."

Additionally, a Ford hit the rear of the Toyota, injuring Pleasant and killing Micah Williams, 24, a passenger in the Toyota. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

LSP arrested Pleasant for DWI, vehicular homicide, obstruction of a highway, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, and driving under suspension.

While state police said the crash was still under investigation, troopers took the opportunity to remind drivers that speeding, impairment, and lack of seatbelt use continue to be the leading causes of fatal crashes.