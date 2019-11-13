43°
Stomach bug prevents Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from attending Nov's last sitting

1 hour 40 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 November 13, 2019 10:44 AM November 13, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Photo: USA Today

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was too ill to appear on the bench for oral arguments Wednesday.

According to CNN, Chief Justice John Roberts announced that Justice Ginsburg was “indisposed due to illness.”

A court spokesperson confirmed that Ginsburg was home with a stomach virus and is expected to participate in the cases by reading the briefs.

Ginsburg, 86, is the oldest Supreme Court Justice and a four-time cancer survivor.

Wednesday marks the last sitting for November and on Friday the Justices are expected to meet behind closed doors, which will be followed by their taking the bench on Monday for a non-argument day.

They will not hear arguments again until Dec. 2nd.  

