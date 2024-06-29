Stolen USPS truck, 5 vehicles found at 'chop shop' in New Orleans

Image via NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Police Department detectives recovered several stolen vehicles, including a U.S. Postal Service truck, from a "chop shop" in the area.

A USPS flatbed truck was reported stolen during a burglary of a postal service facility, according to NOPD. Detectives also located five vehicles that were reported stolen, along with two pieces of construction equipment and two commercial trailers.

The vehicles were recovered during a search warrant of a "chop shop" in the 16000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on June 29. NOPD says that all vehicles and equipment were reported stolen from locations around New Orleans and Jefferson Parish.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the matter is still under investigation according to NOPD.

NOPD Seventh District detectives and NOPD Auto Theft Division officers conducted the investigation with assistance from investigators from the USPS and Louisiana State Police Auto Theft Division.