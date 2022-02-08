48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stolen semi-truck carrying $154K worth of metal found in New Orleans

2 hours 55 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, February 08 2022 Feb 8, 2022 February 08, 2022 4:33 PM February 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A stolen semi-truck containing $154,000 worth of metal wire was found in an overgrown area on the side of the road in New Orleans.

Troopers found 53-year-old Terry Woodside on Old Gentilly Road changing the VIN of the semi-truck. The wire was found nearby.

State Police said the semi, valued at $125,000, was stolen from St. Helena Parish. Afterward, a flatbed trailer, valued at $50,000, was stolen from Tangipahoa Parish.

Detectives said nine rolls of 7,000-pound aluminum wire were on the trailer when it was taken. The wire is valued at $154,000.

Trending News

Woodside was booked for possession of stolen things and removal or alteration of vehicle identifying numbers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days