Stinky property disturbing homeowner who just wants to sip her coffee outside

BATON ROUGE - An overgrown lot and a stench are bothering a woman living in Baton Rouge who just wants to sip her coffee in peace. Martha Robertson contacted 2 On Your Side for help getting to the bottom of the problem.

Robertson moved into her home on Pontiac Street in 1970. Her neighborhood looked a lot different back then, but now just her and one neighbor remain. The rest of the homes have been demolished after being bought by Exxon Mobil. The sound of rumbling interstate traffic is white noise in the background.

"I sit out here, me and my dog in the daytime, sometimes in the morning time and I drink my coffee," she said.

Even that coffee can't mask the stench she's smelled lately.

"I don't know what it is but whatever it is I don't want to inhale it, you know what I mean?" said Robertson.

The 85-year-old woman suspects the smell is coming from the lots across the way where there's stagnant water and tall grass.

"I don't mind looking at it, they don't have to never cut it, but that sewage coming from it now smells," she said.

Exxon Mobil tells 2 On Your Side that the property across from Robertson has been wetlands for at least the last decade. Exxon says it plans to weed-eat and maintain what it can. As for the smell, it could be coming from the stagnant water or something else. On the other side of the wetlands is a boarded-up building. Steel drums and a full dumpster sit on that property.

Robertson just wants to sit outside and enjoy her coffee, but the smell is getting worse.

Exxon also says it's been in touch with the City-Parish to take a further look into the sewage smell.