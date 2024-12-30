71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sterling Bridge in Franklin reopens after brief closure

3 hours 7 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2024 Dec 30, 2024 December 30, 2024 1:57 PM December 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — The Sterling Bridge was briefly out of service due to technical issues in Franklin, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Monday.

The bridge was closed to all traffic from 11:30 to 1 p.m., LaDOTD added.

"Our bridge crew received a call today that it wasn't closing, so our bridge crew went out there to make some adjustments," officials said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days