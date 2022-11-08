Status quo: Incumbents coast to reelection in local Congressional races

BATON ROUGE - Polls have closed in Louisiana, where incumbent members of the U.S. House of Representatives were heavily favored to retain their positions in Congress. Here's how the trio of lawmakers from the WBRZ viewing area fared:

TROY CARTER REELECTED

Rookie Democratic Congressman Troy Carter, whose district cuts a path from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, will serve a second term in office.

Voters returned Carter to Washington on Tuesday without much drama. He easily outran Republican Dan Lux in Louisiana’s 2nd District.

Carter is the only Democrat in the state’s Congressional delegation. He succeeded U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who stepped down from the heavily Democratic seat in early 2021 to take a position in the Biden Administration.

JULIA LETLOW REELECTED

Julia Letlow – who is completing a term that started with her late husband in office – has earned another two years in Congress.

Letlow cruised to an easy win on Tuesday in Louisiana’s 5th District. The Republican won a special election in 2021 to complete the term of her husband, Luke Letlow, after he died from COVID-19 complications.

The 5th District encompasses northeastern Louisiana and a stretch that runs north of Baton Rouge, hugging the Mississippi state line.

GARRET GRAVES REELECTED

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is headed back to Congress for two more years. The 6th District Republican was widely expected to win another term in office on Tuesday. His victory was confirmed shortly after polls closed.

No Democrats were on the ballot, though one other Republican and a Libertarian candidate opposed Graves.

The Baton Rouge native was first elected to Congress in 2014, when he defeated former Gov. Edwin Edwards in the runoff election.

