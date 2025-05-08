State troopers, LDWF agents cite eight for DWI over two-day 2025 Tickfaw 200 Poker Run

TICKFAW — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Louisiana State Police troopers made eight drunken driving arrests of boaters over the two-day 2025 Tickfaw 200 Poker Run.

Agents and troopers did vessel patrols in the area because waterways are so busy during the annual event.

On May 2, Wallace Wolfe, 54, from Gonzales; Todd Bourgeois, 38, from Paulina, and Dustin Miller, 24, from Franklinton, were arrested on a charge of driving a vessel while impaired on the Blind River and Blind River Diversion Canal, officials said. Brandon Lecompte, 43, from Youngsville, was arrested the same day on the Tickfaw River.

The next day, four more people were arrested. Chase Hebert, 30 from Prairieville, was booked on a second-offense DWI on the Blind River. Courtland Ray, 31 from Livingston; Joseph Bardzilowski, 58 from South Dakota, and Stephen Holland, 29 from Kentwood, were all arrested for DWI.

DWIs on the water can result in loss of boating and driving privileges, LDWF said.

Also on May 2, Blake O. Comardelle, 31, from Maurice, was cited with careless operation of a vessel after he and a passenger on his boat were seriously injured on the Tickfaw River. Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.