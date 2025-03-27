Latest Weather Blog
State troopers arrest man accused of leading 130 mph chase across four parishes
WHISKEY BAY — State troopers arrested a man accused of leading a 130 mph chase through multiple parishes early Wednesday morning.
Kevin Stephens, 55, was arrested in Iberville Parish after Louisiana State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on La. 16 in Livingston Parish, troopers said.
Troopers added that Stephens refused to stop and led troopers westbound on I-12 and I-10 through Livingston, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.
The pursuit ended when the Mini Cooper stopped at the I-10 westbound exit ramp at La. 975 near Whiskey Bay. The driver, later identified as Stephens, fled on foot before being apprehended by troopers.
Stephens was then booked into the Iberville Parish Prison on switched plate, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce and aggravated flight from an officer charges.
