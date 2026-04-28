Family of Martha Odom announces funeral services, fund in her name after fatal shooting at Mall of Louisiana

LAFAYETTE — The family of 17-year-old Martha Odom, the Ascension Episcopal School senior who died in last week's shooting at the Mall of Louisiana, has started a fund dedicated to her legacy.

The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion fund at the Community Foundation of Acadiana is accepting donations here.

Contributions to the fund can also be made via checks made out to the Community Foundation of Acadiana, with attention to "The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion Fund." They can be mailed to 1035 Camellia Blvd, Ste 100

Lafayette, Louisiana 70508.

"Martha was the embodiment of her school’s motto: Gentle, Generous, Truthful, Kind, and Brave. She was a light to everyone around her, and just as beautifully, she recognized the light in others, encouraging it, nurturing it, and helping it shine brighter," the fund's website says. "Through this fund, her legacy will live on, continuing to uplift others, inspire kindness, and reflect the joyful grace that defined her life."

The fund intends to support causes that reflect Odom's compassion, values and spirit.

Odom's family also released the following statement about her passing:

Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved firstborn daughter, Martha. Full of light, love and joy, Martha's kindness touched everyone who knew her—classmates, teammates, fellow dancers, family and friends. We are comforted by this and know that Martha's spirit, strength and grace have left a lasting and meaningful impact on the world.

We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support we have received from our community in Lafayette and across the country. Such kind words and gestures have helped us endure a horrific and painful loss no family should experience.

We remain profoundly heartbroken and unprepared to speak further and kindly ask for privacy as we continue to process our grief.

For those wishing to honor Martha's life and legacy, donations may be made to The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion fund at the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

The family announced that visiting hours would be held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Martin & Castille Funeral Home Southside from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, Louisiana.