Reaction to Supreme Court map decision split along party lines

BATON ROUGE — The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that a Louisiana congressional map featuring two majority-minority districts was unconstitutional because race was the driving factor behind its creation. The impact on the 2026 House races wasn't immediately apparent; early voting starts Saturday for the May 16 party primaries.

Reaction to the decision:

"The Supreme Court has affirmed what we have said for years: drawing districts for political reasons is the States’ prerogative, not a federal civil-rights violation. Federal judges cannot force a State to engage in race-based redistricting, and plaintiffs can no longer repackage partisan disagreements as Voting Rights Act cases." -Gov. Jeff Landry.

"This is a complete and total victory for American voters. The color of one’s skin should not dictate which congressional district you belong in. We commend the court for putting an end to the unconstitutional abuse of the Voting Rights Act and protecting civil rights." -White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson.

“The Voting Rights Act was born from the blood of the civil rights movement and the sacrifices of generations who fought for the ballot. I have deep respect for the role of the judiciary, but today’s decision underscores the limits Congress faces when the Court reinterprets the scope of its authority under the Fifteenth Amendment." -Rep. Cleo Fields, D-La., whose district is at the center of the matter.

“They determined that the last map that was drawn for Louisiana was done unconstitutionally, and we've been saying that consistently from the beginning, that was the obvious result. So, we'll see what effect it has. We have, as you know, a primary coming up in about two weeks, so we'll see if the state legislature deems it appropriate to go in and draw new maps.” -Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., and Speaker of the House.

"This ruling is about far more than lines on a map — it’s about whether Black Louisianians will have a meaningful opportunity to make their voices heard. The consequences of this decision are immediate and severe: the hard-fought progress that led to the creation of two majority-Black congressional districts in Louisiana is now in jeopardy." -Rep. Troy Carter, D-La.

"We are limited in what we can say at this time as this continues to be active litigation, with the case remanded for proceedings back to the Western District." -Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry, the state's chief elections officer.

"It is frustrating that this has taken five years, millions of dollars, and many lost hours to get here. I will continue to work with the Governor and the Legislature to provide guidance as we move forward to adopt a constitutionally compliant map.” -Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.

“Through judicial fiat, the Roberts Court has aimed to create a system where billionaires and corporations can more easily buy elections while American citizens, particularly people of color, and specifically black people, are forced to navigate increasingly difficult obstacles that aim to suppress their vote." -Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

"We are reviewing that ruling and meeting with our members, representatives from the executive branch, elections officials and counsel to determine next steps to be taken in the best interests of Louisiana voters and our state." -Senate President Cameron Henry and Louisiana House Speaker Phillip DeVillier.

“Louisiana was told to fix a Voting Rights Act violation, and now the rules have shifted yet again. This ruling weakens the Voting Rights Act and makes it harder to challenge racial vote dilution, not just here but across the country. It adds to a troubling pattern in Louisiana, from efforts to eliminate Orleans Parish judgeships to blocking our duly elected Criminal District Court Clerk." -State Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans.

"This ruling undermines the Voting Rights Act, legislation passed by Congress through the dedicated work of people committed to ending discrimination in voting access. Striking down Rep. Cleo Fields’ seat in Congress is taking away representation.” -U.S. Senate candidate Nick Albares.