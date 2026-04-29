88°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in Tickfaw canal identified
TICKFAW - Deputies have identified a 38-year-old whose decomposed body was found in a Tickfaw canal on Monday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of Brandon McKay of Tickfaw was recovered. Deputies said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but toxicology results are pending.
TPSO said McKay's body was found by two boys who were fishing in the canal near the corner of Stafford Road and Pravata Lane.
Trending News
Anyone with information can call (985) 902-2008.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner: 50-year-old man dies after passenger van collides with log truck in...
-
New Orleans-constructed main component of Artemis rocket arrives at Kennedy Space Center
-
Mobile home, 2 cars burned in early-morning fire
-
YMCA offering free swimming lessons for second grade students this summer
-
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could gain more control over their coastal waters...
Sports Video
-
Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question
-
LSU tennis will host NCAA Regional play this weekend
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama