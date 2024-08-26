94°
State trooper on leave for DWI charge arrested again on another drunk driving charge
BATON ROUGE — A suspended Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested for drunk driving early Monday morning.
Isaiah Gilbert, 28, was arrested and booked on improper lane usage, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension and simple damage to property. This was Gilbert's second DWI this year, previously being arrested and placed on leave for a March incident.
According to state police, Gilbert was pulled over after crossing the divider line while traveling south on Interstate 110 in East Baton Rouge Parish. After giving a breath sample above the legal limit, Gilbert was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
According to troopers, Gilbert remains on leave.
