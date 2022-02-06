49°
State trooper arrested after domestic violence incident early Saturday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

GONZALES - A state trooper was arrested after assaulting a woman early Saturday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Garrett Yetman of Baton Rouge -- an employee of Louisiana State Police since 2019 -- was arrested on Veterans Boulevard in Gonzales around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

State Police worked with the Gonzales Police Department to respond to a reported altercation between Yetman and a female victim.

Yetman was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple assault, according to police.

Police say Yetman was placed on administrative leave, and all law enforcement property was confiscated from him during the investigation.

