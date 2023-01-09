64°
State Treasurer John Schroder enters race for La. governor
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder announced Monday his intent to run for governor in 2023.
Schroder made the announcement in an email to his supporters. He plans to formally kick off his campaign at an event in Mandeville on Feb. 9.
NEWS: In a letter to donors, Treasurer @JohnSchroderLA says HE IS running for governor. Official kickoff coming Feb. 9. More in tomorrow’s issue of https://t.co/u2FJekGnoj. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/ZO8EujDiRd— Jeremy Alford (@LaPoliticsNow) January 9, 2023
