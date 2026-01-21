State senator representing Baton Rouge announces campaign for seat in Congress

BATON ROUGE — State Sen. Rick Edmonds announced Wednesday morning that he will be running to replace Rep. Julia Letlow in Congress after she announced her bid for Senate.

Edmonds, a Republican, said that "Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District is in need of strong conservative leadership. I have spent my life fighting for children, families, and personal liberty, and I am prepared to bring that fight to Washington, D.C."

"With that, I have decided to run for Congress to serve the people of the 5th District," Edmonds, who represents Baton Rouge, said. "Today, our nation faces serious challenges. The rise of socialism is taking hold in many of our major cities and threatens the values that make Louisiana strong. In our state, we believe in hard work, faith, family, and limited government—and we need leadership with a proven track record to defend those principles."

Edmonds has served in the state legislature since 2016, serving as a state representative from 2016 to 2024 and as a state senator since 2024.