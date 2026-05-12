State senate committee to vote on, publicly release new congressional maps one day ahead of schedule

BATON ROUGE — On Tuesday afternoon, the Louisiana State Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee will vote on and publicly release proposals for new congressional maps drawn up in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that ruled a map with a second Black-majority district as unconstitutional.

The committee originally intended to meet on Wednesday to consider redistricting, but leadership moved the meeting up to Tuesday after the full Senate adjourned.

The chairman of the committee, Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, said the goal is for the committee to vote on at least one map proposal on Tuesday before sending it to the full Senate on Thursday.

According to the committee's agenda, four different proposals — SB 116, SB 121, SB 130 and SB 407 — are being presented in Senate Room F.

While national Republican leaders are pushing to pick up as many seats as possible to try to hold onto control of the U.S. House, some Louisiana Republicans worry that pushing for a 6-0 map could leave their party with only small advantages in the number of voters in two of the districts, leaving them vulnerable to possible upsets by Democrats.

If that thinking prevails, the Legislature could go with a 5-1 map. The previous map that was at the center of Louisiana v. Callais had a 4-2 split along party lines.

Several public groups are expected to testify ahead of the vote, including Indivisible Baton Rouge and Indivisible groups from around Louisiana and 10,000 Women Louisiana.