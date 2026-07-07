State Sen. Larry Selders dead at 44

BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders died at the age of 44, WBRZ confirmed.

Selders, who represented Baton Rouge in Louisiana's 14th District, was elected to that seat in a special election in 2025. Sources say he collapsed at an event Tuesday night.

In May 2026, Selders had been recovering from an aneurysm in his heart that required a seven-hour surgery. No cause of death was immediately provided.

Governor Jeff Landry put out a statement saying he and his wife were "deeply saddened by the passing of State Senator Larry Selders."

"He was a gentle giant who was respected by all! We will hold him and his family in our prayers," Landry said.

Congressman Troy Carter said he "had the privilege of serving with Larry in the Louisiana Legislature, where he served honorably in the House before continuing his distinguished service in the Senate."

"Larry was a man of integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the people of Louisiana," Carter said. "My prayers are with his wife, his sons, and all who loved him. Louisiana has lost a faithful public servant, and I have lost a friend. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, my friend."

Mayor-President Sid Edwards called Selders "a man of the people."

"He was always willing to help me move Baton Rouge forward," Edwards said. "My prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues, and constituents. May he rest in peace."