74°
Latest Weather Blog
Larry Selders sworn in as state senator representing Baton Rouge's 14th District
BATON ROUGE — State Sen. Larry Selders was officially sworn in at the State Capitol on Tuesday after winning Rep. Cleo Fields' former seat.
Selders, a Democrat, now represents Baton Rouge in Louisiana's 14th District after winning a special election for Fields' former seat on Feb. 15.
District 23's new senator — Branch Myers — was also sworn in after his election in the Feb. 15 election. The Republican now represents Lafayette.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler hauling garbage overturns in roundabout off Walker exit
-
2une In Previews: Cover the Cruiser to raise money for Louisiana Special...
-
State increases amount of black bear tags during second year of allowed...
-
Work release inmate who left job site back in custody
-
One person seriously injured in shooting along North Donmoor Avenue