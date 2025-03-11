Larry Selders sworn in as state senator representing Baton Rouge's 14th District

74°
BATON ROUGE — State Sen. Larry Selders was officially sworn in at the State Capitol on Tuesday after winning Rep. Cleo Fields' former seat.

Selders, a Democrat, now represents Baton Rouge in Louisiana's 14th District after winning a special election for Fields' former seat on Feb. 15.

District 23's new senator — Branch Myers — was also sworn in after his election in the Feb. 15 election. The Republican now represents Lafayette.

