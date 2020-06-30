State selects company for $52M College Drive flyover ramp; construction begins early 2021

BATON ROUGE - DOTD has tentatively selected a contractor to carry out the design and construction of the new flyover ramp connecting I-10 west and College Drive near the 10/12 split.

On Tuesday the state announced Boh Bros. Construction Company as the "apparent successful proposer" for the design-build contract for the $52.3 million project.

Execution of the contract is slated for August, with construction beginning early next year. The project is expected to the be completed by late fall 2022.

"Boh Bros. Construction Company’s proposal eliminates the need for an additional structure by realigning existing I-12 westbound traffic to more closely follow the I-12 eastbound alignment and spanning both I-12 eastbound and I-12 westbound with a new I-10 westbound bridge. Westbound traffic will be able to exit to College Drive without crossing through mainline interstate traffic," DOTD explained in news release. "Additionally, this alignment avoids additional visual and noise impacts to surrounding businesses and neighborhoods during and after construction. Their plan incorporates Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques for demolition and construction of the new bridge, simplifying construction sequencing and maintenance of traffic and resulting in greatly reduced impacts and inconvenience to the public."

Originally proposed in 2019 as a $30 million road project, the estimated cost has gradually inflated over the past year. The funding is part of a $380 million plan to widen I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to the I-10/12 split.