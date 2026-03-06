Latest Weather Blog
State says changes made following child starvation case that would've made workers visit child's home
BATON ROUGE - During a meeting with the Select Committee on Women and Children, the DCFS Secretary Rebecca Harris said new rules about incidents being reported would've made a worker visit the home of a child who starved to death in Ascension Parish.
Harris said they implemented what they called a "three by three by three rule," making it so if they have three reports in a three month period of time from the same perpetrator, victim or home, there will be an investigation.
This change comes following an incident where 5-year-old Marley Perrilloux died of starvation in January. Ascension deputies told WBRZ that deputies found trash, food debris and drugs inside the home.
The Department of Child and Family Services also told WBRZ that is previously received three reports regarding other members of the same household.
DFCS officials told the committee that the new rules would've required someone to be visited by a worker.
"If that situation would to occur to today, we would have responded," Harris told the committee.
The full meeting is available here.
