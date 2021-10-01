State reports another child, no older than 4, dead from COVID

A child no more than 4 years old is the latest to die from the coronavirus, Louisiana reported Friday. It's the seventeenth pediatric death in the state since the onset of the pandemic last year.

The Louisiana Department of Health said the latest death marks the eighth child death in the state's fourth COVID surge, which began during the summer.

Read the full statement below.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health sadly confirms another death of a child during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health today reports 39 deaths from COVID, including this child.

The child was between the ages of 0 and 4. No further information will be released on this death.

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 8. In total, 17 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

"No parent should have to bury their child. We owe it to our ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.