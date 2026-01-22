59°
State Rep. Julie Emerson drops out of U.S. Senate race following Trump's endorsement of Letlow

2 hours 20 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 6:22 PM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Rep. Julie Emerson dropped out of the U.S. Senate race for Bill Cassidy's seat following President Donald Trump's endorsement of Rep. Julia Letlow.

In a statement on social media, Emerson said with Letlow's entrance into the race, "the path to victory that was visible a couple months ago has diminished." She said she supports President Trump and "respect[s] his decision to endorse" Letlow.

Emerson announced her entrance into the race in Oct. 2025.

