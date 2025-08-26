88°
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer after Dan Borne retires
BATON ROUGE — State Rep. Dixon McMakin is taking over as the voice of Death Valley after Dan Borné retired earlier this year, sources told WBRZ on Tuesday.
McMakin will be announcing during games in Tiger Stadium as The Voice of the Tigers. McMakin will start as announcer on Sept. 6 during LSU's first home game against LA Tech.
McMakin has also been an announcer for LSU men’s and women’s basketball, as well as volleyball and softball. He is also in his 10th year of announcing for Catholic High football.
Borné, who acted as the voice of LSU sports for 38 years, hung up the microphone in July at the age of 78.
