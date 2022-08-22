State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - State Representative Larry Selders was arrested by troopers early Sunday morning when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus.

State Police said Selders was spotted near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank Drives speeding and doing burnouts around 2 a.m.

Troopers said Selders took a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI, reckless operation, and driving under suspension.

Reports said Selders was taken to the LSU Police Department to take a breathalyzer that found him to be over the legal limit. He was taken to jail and released on a summons.

Selders released a statement via social media Sunday night:

On Saturday night, I was stopped by the Louisiana State Police and subsequently charged. I hold the trust of my family and constituency in high regard and remain committed to maintaining that trust.

As a father and husband, I personally understand the importance of driving safely. And as a public servant I take the responsibility to keep my community safe seriously.

Let me be clear, I am committed to making better decisions and I also encourage the community at large to use this as an example to do the same. I am humbled by the outpouring of support and I ask for your prayers for my family during this time.

Selders has been in office for two years as a representative for District 67, which covers part of Baton Rouge.