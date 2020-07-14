State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle announces campaign for EBR mayor-president

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Representative C. Denise Marcelle announced Tuesday that she will challenge incumbent Sharon Weston Broome for the office of East Baton Rouge mayor-president.

Marcelle is the latest of several candidate to announce their intention to run for the office. Other candidates include Councilwoman Tara Wicker, Councilman Matt Watson, former Councilman Byron Sharper and businessman Jordan Piazza.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

You can read the full announcement below.

After much thought, prayer, and the urging of residents throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, I have decided to run for Mayor-President of EBR in the November 2020 election. As a former Council Member and current State Representative, I’ve always been engaged with the pulse of East of Baton Rouge and I wish to continue my service in a different capacity as the leader of this parish, while continuing to make Baton Rouge better.

Although I am humbled to be called to serve all of you, I am also mindful that the challenges and obstacles that lay before us can only be conquered together. That is why I am asking for your full support as we embark on a new journey to bringing Baton Rouge onward and upward.

As your Mayor-President, it is my commitment to spend valuable time, resources, and energy on improving our infrastructure, traffic congestion, and demolishing crime in the city while uniting with all of you to ensure that injustice has no place in our parish.

The official kick-off and announcement will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 5pm at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway. I ask for your prayers and support as we make Baton Rouge better, together.