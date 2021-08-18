89°
State releases data on recent COVID cases at schools; see numbers for local school districts here

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, Louisiana released data detailing the number of known cases of the coronavirus found in schools since the start of the fall semester. 

In total, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting nearly 2,500 total cases statewide among both students and staff in K-12 schools. Those recent cases were identified between Aug. 9 - 15, and more than 2,000 of them were found in students.

In the capital area, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes reported the most cases. The Ascension school system reported 129 recent cases among students as of Aug. 15. East Baton Rouge is reporting 108 students infected within that same time frame.

Case totals for other local school districts can be found below.

