State Police: Woman killed after sheriff's deputy crashed into her stopped car in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman was killed after a sheriff's deputy slammed into the back of a stopped car on a Louisiana highway early Friday morning.

State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on LA 16 southbound, south of Hwy 64 in Livingston Parish. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Christinia Estave.

"It's shocking, it's really sad," owner of the nearby Locals Bar and Kitchen, Donald Fry, said.

Estave left behind four children, the youngest is only four years old.

Troopers say a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy was responding to a call in a fully marked sheriff's office Chevrolet Tahoe. The deputy was driving south when he rear-ended Estave's car, which was at a complete stop in the left lane.

Neither the deputy or Estave were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. She was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries, according to police. The deputy was also unrestrained and sustained minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about shots being fired in a parking lot near the scene of the crash around the same time the accident happened.

Troopers said they have not determined how fast the deputy was going or if he had his sirens on. The sheriff's office has not answered any questions.