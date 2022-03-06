Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Unrestrained woman dies in crash Saturday afternoon
DESOTO PARISH - An unrestrained woman died after being ejected from a vehicle during a Saturday afternoon crash.
State Police said Sunday that the single-vehicle crash happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday on LA 5 near Dickson Lane in Keatchie.
The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Rhonda Noyes, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
Troopers say a car driven by Darryl Betford, 60, was traveling south on LA 5 with Noyes in the front passenger seat.
The vehicle suddenly exited the roadway, and Betford reportedly overcorrected and swerved across the road, troopers say. The car then crashed into a ditch and struck a tree, ejecting Noyes.
Betford and Noyes were both transported to hospital for treatment, police say. Betford, who was restrained, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Noyes suffered serious injuries and later died in the hospital.
Investigators say impairment is not suspected as a cause of the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.
In a Sunday morning release, State Police stated the following:
"Troopers urge motorists to always remember to buckle their seat belt, regardless of their seating position. Not only is it the law, but it is also the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death if you are involved in a motor vehicle crash."
