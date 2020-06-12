Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Two killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 22 in Livingston Parish
MAUREPAS – A fatal head-on collision in Livingston Parish occurred Thursday night, killing two Louisiana residents.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police say 50-year-old Loyd Fletcher of Maurepas and 53-year-old Tina Lanoux of Gonzales lost their lives following a late night crash on LA Hwy 22 in Livingston Parish.
According to state police, Lanoux was headed westbound on Hwy 22 in a Nissan Xterra while Fletcher was, simultaneously, traveling eastbound on the same highway in a Chevrolet Silverado.
When the Xterra and Silverado crashed, Lanoux suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fletcher sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an area hospital where he eventually passed away.
Police say neither driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Routine toxicology samples were taken from both Lanoux and Fletcher, and will be submitted for analysis.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
