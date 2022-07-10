State Police: Three killed after truck slammed into tree on LA 16

FRANKLINTON - Three people were killed Sunday morning after their car slammed into a tree on LA 16 in Washington Parish.

State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of LA 16 and LA 25. It claimed the lives of 29-year-old Juan Munoz, 32-year-old Ramon Munoz and 22-year-old Martin Vega.

Troopers said Juan Munoz was driving eastbound on LA 16 in a pickup truck. While approaching the intersection at LA 25, the vehicle never stopped and eventually crashed head-on into a tree.

Juan Munoz and the front seat passenger, Ramon Munoz, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The back seat passenger, Martin Vega, was not properly restrained. All three occupants died at the scene, according to police.

Toxicology samples were taken for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.