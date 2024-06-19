90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police say water lapping onto La. 1 between Golden Meadow and Grand Isle as Alberto churns

State Police said Wednesday that water is lapping onto La. 1 south of Golden Meadow due to Tropical Storm Alberto.

GOLDEN MEADOW — Even though Tropical Storm Alberto is in the southern Gulf of Mexico and headed toward Mexico and Texas, its impact is being felt along the Louisiana coast.

State Police said Wednesday that water is already lapping onto La. 1 between Golden Meadow and Grand Isle.

The road remained passable late Wednesday morning, with a few inches of water covering the roadway in spots. If conditions worsen the highway could be closed.

State Police advise motorists to not drive into deep water that could stall an engine.

Separately, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for low-lying areas of lower Iberia, St. Mary and lower Vermilion parishes. It said tides could run 1½ to 2 feet above astronomical levels, flooding parks and roads in some areas.

